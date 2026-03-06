Haunting Pic: Coffins Of Mother & Her Child Lie Together In Iran Amid Escalating War

Tehran: The ongoing Israel-Iran war has left the world with several haunting images of the brutal impact conflicts have on innocent civilians. One such heartbreaking picture showed a coffin of a mother and her little child lying side by side after they were killed in the ongoing war in Iran.

‘She Never Left Her Child'

The picture was shared by Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday as the war entered its seventh day. Araghchi said, “This mother never left her child… she brought her son into this world, and has now joined him in the next world…”

He further said that the Iranian Army will avenge every Iranian mother, father and child who have been targeted in the war.

“Our Brave and Powerful Armed Forces will avenge each and every Iranian mother, father, and child who has been targeted by hostile forces."

Coffins of mother and child killed in Iran war | Image: X

Mass Graves For School Girls

Earlier, similar pictures showing the horrors of the war emerged from the Iranian city of Minab where as many as 165 innocent girls were brutally massacred in US-Israeli airstrikes on an elementary school on Saturday.

Mass graves dug up for school girls killed in Iran war | Image: X

Elementary school ‘Shajareye Tayabeh', located in the Hormozgan Province, suffered extensive damage following the attack. Visuals from the scene showed bodies of little girls lying on the ground, covered in blood and dust. People were also seen recovering children's schoolbags from the rubbles as blocks of concrete lying on desks and benches narrated a terrifying story of the horrors the children went through.

Image: Reuters

Visuals from the funeral held for the girls showed women mourning and crying unconsolably over the untimely demise of the innocent children.

Image: Reuters

Another visual showed a little boy and his mother standing on a street surrounded by rubbles and destruction following an airstrike in Tehran. They were seen looking at the aftermath of attack on a police station in the capital city.