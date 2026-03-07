'Heavy Attacks To Continue': After President's Apology To Neighbours, A Warning From Iran

Tehran: Hours after Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional Gulf countries, the war-ravaged nation's judiciary chief said that it would continue targeting regional neighbours “used in agression” against its country.

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, adding, “The heavy attacks on these targets will continue.”

Mohseni-Ejei emphasised that "intense attacks on these targets will continue." He said that this strategy is currently being implemented and that the government is in full agreement on the matter.

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC, the Iranian ambassador to the UK, Seyed Ali Mousavi mentioned that the country will continue to defend itself if the “aggression from the American and Israeli side continues.” Mousavi pointed out that "if facilities or properties or bases are used against the Iranian nation", those would be treated as "legitimate targets".

These comments come as the Gulf countries including Qatar and the UAE have been hit by Iran, as the Israel-US offensive enters into its second week.

The apology from the Israeli president on Saturday came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states earlier in the day. There were repeated attacks on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

'Loser of Middle East'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iran has lost for the first time in 1,000 years to its Middle Eastern neighbours. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran has “apologised and surrendered” to its Middle East neighbours after days of intense military escalation.

In a strongly worded statement, Trump said that Iran had promised it would “not shoot at them anymore”.

Trump claimed that Tehran had ambitions to “take over and rule the Middle East,” adding that the current situation marked the first time in “thousands of years” that Iran had lost to surrounding regional powers. He further claimed that Iranian representatives had thanked him directly, saying, “Thank you President Trump,” to which he claimed to have responded, “You’re welcome."

The War in the Middle East

The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.