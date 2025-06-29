Heavy-Lift Drones Rescue Flood Victims in China, Lift Up to 100 Kgs

Guangxi: In flood-hit Guangxi, China, a heavy-lift drone recently executed a high-risk rescue operation, airlifting a man stranded on a collapsing rooftop surrounded by fast-moving waters. The drone, engineered to carry loads of up to 100 kilograms, transported the individual to safety in less than a minute.

As severe flooding continues to impact various regions, Chinese authorities have increasingly turned to advanced technological solutions, including heavy-duty drones, to enhance the speed and efficiency of rescue efforts.

Heavy rainfall returned to China’s southwestern Guizhou province on Saturday, triggering fresh floods in the city of Rongjiang, already reeling from severe flooding earlier this week. The renewed deluge submerged large sections of the riverside city, prompting emergency evacuations as water levels rose rapidly.

Situated at the meeting point of three rivers, Rongjiang, home to nearly 300,000 residents, had faced devastating floods earlier in the week following record rainfall that left six people dead and forced more than 80,000 to flee. Meteorological data showed that the volume of rain over a 72-hour period was twice the city's typical rainfall for June.

With the situation worsening, local authorities escalated the flood emergency response to its highest level on Saturday. By 6 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), over 40,000 people had been evacuated to safer ground, according to state broadcaster reports.