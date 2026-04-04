Another Deadline? Trump Gives 48 Hours To Iran To Open Strait Of Hormuz, Says 'Hell Will Rain Down'

Washington: US President Donald Trump issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran saying that the Islamic Republic has just 48 hours to either “make a deal” or “open up” the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the recent series of deadlines issued to the Middle Eastern nation urging it to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the impact of this latest one, seems to be limited to another rhetoric.

The warning stated that the Islamic Republic has just 48 hours “before facing severe consequences”. Reminding Iran that it had earlier given only 10 days to strike a deal with the US, he said, "time is running out".

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!", he wrote on Truth Social.

The Deadline Pushed Back

According to Reuters, Trump has sent mixed messages since the conflict began with a US-Israeli bombardment ⁠of Iran on February 28, switching between hinting at diplomatic progress to making threats to bomb the Islamic Republic "back to the Stone Ages".

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On March 26, Trump had stated that he had pushed back his deadline for Tehran so that the two countries can reach an agreement, after Iran had requested for a “ceasefire,” as per his claims. The US President had then reportedly said that Washington would consider the request once the Strait of ​Hormuz was open. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson ​however said that Trump's statement about a ceasefire request ⁠was false and baseless.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was also quick to refute Trump's claims saying that it maintains "full and decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz dismissing Donald Trump's "offers" and recent actions, characterizing them as “ridiculous displays.” Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for a prolonged conflict for at least six months.

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Amid claims and counterclaims from both the American and Iranian sides, Trump had also said that the Islamic Republic had sought a seven-day pause on strikes targeting its energy infrastructure. Trump decided to extend this window to 10 days, which in turn, pushed the new deadline to April 6.

The First Deadline Came On…

The first narrative of deadlines, however came from the American side on March 22 in a Truth Social.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he had posted.

What Iran Maintains On The Strait of Hormuz

Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies. It said that access through the strait is conditional and not fully restricted.

In a communication sent to the 176 member states of the International Maritime Organization, Tehran had stated that “non-hostile” ships can continue to pass through the strait. However, this is subject to key conditions: vessels must not be involved in or support any hostile actions against Iran and must comply with security protocols laid down by Iranian authorities. Only then, it said, would they be granted safe passage in coordination with officials.

The Bab el-Mandeb Threat

The latest threat comes amid Iran signalling potential disruption beyond the Strait of Hormuz, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issuing a veiled warning over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf asked what share of global shipments of oil, LNG, wheat, rice and fertilisers passes through the Bab el-Mandeb, and which countries and companies depend most on it. But the remarks go far beyond a simple query.

“This is not a question, it’s a warning framed as a geography lesson,” a user commented to the post, interpreting the statement as a signal of Iran’s expanding leverage over global trade routes.

Race To Find Pilot Of Downed F-35 Jet

The US military pressed on Saturday launched a frantic search for a missing pilot after Iran shot down an American warplane, as Iran called on people to turn the pilot in, promising a reward.

The plane, identified by Iran as a US F-15E Strike Eagle, was one of two attacked on Friday, with one service member rescued and at least one missing. It was the first time the United States lost aircraft in Iranian territory during the war, now in its sixth week.

The downing of the military planes came just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the U.S. has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”

Iranian sources claim the pilot was taken into custody after ground forces and local communities responded to urgent calls for assistance.