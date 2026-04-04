'Your Sons Are More In Danger With DJ Trump...': Iran On Woman Missing Her Pilot Son

Tehran: After Iran downed an American F-35 stealth fighter jet, the Iranian embassy in Pakistan issued a sharp response after a worried mother posted on X that she had not heard from her fighter pilot son, saying her “heart is heavy with worry.”

In response, Iranian officials claimed that her sons would actually face greater danger under US President Donald Trump than if they were held in Iran. They asserted that, in contrast, prisoners in Iranian custody are treated with dignity and respect

"Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he's kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect," the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan said in response on X.

What The South African Embassy Said

The embassy in South Africa went a step ahead reminding the world and the Americans on how prisoners of war were treated in Iran before “so-called humanitarian laws were written.”

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“In Iran, long before so-called humanitarian laws were written, the rights of POWs (prisoners of war) were already defined. We do not treat POWs like your savage allies, the Zionists. We have an Iranian civilization. We do not live like in the Stone Age, like America,” it posted on X.

This was in response to the mother's post who was worrying about her pilot son and asked people to pray for him.

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"Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight. One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven't heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families," she wrote.

Downing of American Jets

Earlier on Friday, Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, and its pilot was reportedly captured alive.

The IRGC and affiliated outlets like Tasnim News Agency, air defense systems successfully engaged the advanced American aircraft, forcing the pilot to eject. As per Iranian sources, the pilot was taken into custody after ground forces and local communities responded to urgent calls for assistance.