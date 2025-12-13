'Hello From Kupians': Wearing Bulletproof Vest, Zelensky Enters Key Territory Russia 'Captured' Last Month

Kyiv: Wearing a bulletproof vest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday visited the frontline city of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine. The visit came after Russia claimed that it had captured the city last month. To counter Russia's claim, the Ukrainian President posted a video from the city, in which he appeared to boost the morale of his soldiers.

Zelensky posted the video on social media platform X, saying, “I wish you good health. Today I'm in the Kupiansk sector with our warriors who are getting the job done for Ukraine here.” He added, “The Russians kept going on about Kupiansk...The reality speaks for itself.” He further said in the video, “Today it is extremely important to achieve results on the front lines so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy.”

The official X handle of Ukraine shared a picture of the President in Kupiansk and tweeted, "November 20- Russian top general to Putin: ‘Kupiansk has been taken under control’. December 2- Putin: ‘We invite foreign media to Kupiansk’. December 12- Zelenskyy: ‘Hello from Kupiansk’."

Ukrainian media quoted Khartiia Commander Ihor Obolienskyi as saying, “Today, we can say that the Russians in the city are completely cut off. For a long time, they could not understand what was happening. But now they know they are surrounded.”

In late November, Russia claimed that its forces had taken full control of Kupiansk, a strategic logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. On the other hand, Ukrainian officials rejected the claim, saying that fighting was still going on in the area and that Ukrainian troops continued to hold positions in and around the city.

Recently, Russia also claimed that its forces had taken full control of the town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine. However, this claim was also disputed by Ukraine, which asserts that it still has control over the town.

