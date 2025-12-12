Putin Silenced For 34 Seconds As He Faces Mic Fail Moment in Turkey | WATCH

Ashgabat: Russian President Vladimir Putin faced an embarrassing moment in Turkey as he addressed world leaders while his mic was on mute for more than half a minute. The incident took place at the International Forum on Peace and Trust session in Ashgabat, Turkey. The session was attended by as many as 16 heads of state, who watched on as the Kremlin chief struggled to switch on his mic.

A video of the Kremlin chief's mute addressal to world leaders quickly went viral on social media.

The video showed Putin speaking for 34 long seconds without being heard. Upon realising that his microphone was on mute, the President tried several times to restart his speech.

The Kremlin chief appeared visibly annoyed as he looked around cluelessly, hoping for some assistance with the microphone. Putting an end to Putin's misery, a man finally went up to assist him and showed him the button to turn on the mic. Putin muttered a “Thank you” to the assistant before starting his speech again, this time with the microphone turned on.

Putin was in Turkey to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s proclamation of permanent neutrality.

‘Best Speech Ever’

Reacting to the video, a social media user quipped, “Putin’s best speech ever (He talked for almost a full minute with no sound coming from his mic).” A netizen made a reference to forced labour camps in the Soviet Union and said, “Imagine you're the guy who muted Putin's mic. I'd start reading every book about gulag."

WATCH VIDEO