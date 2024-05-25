Advertisement

London: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, may release a second video amid her ongoing cancer treatment and is unlikely to make a public appearance in 2024, as per media reports.

A royal insider told the Daily Beast that the Princess of Wales might not return to public duties anytime soon and is expected to spend her entire year away from the public eye.

When asked about whether Kate will resume her public engagements or not anytime soon, the insider said, "Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty."

Furthermore, speaking about Kate's health, the royal insider told the media outlet that the most important thing for her to do right now is "to avoid any kind of stress or anxiety," and should focus on getting better.

When asked about the increase in conspiracy theories due to the Princess of Wales' long absence, the insider suggested that another video message updating the country on her health might be considered. Notably, this method was very effective previously in managing rumours.

"I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay," the source said.

This comes as it's been five months since the last time the Princess of Wales was last seen. Any updates on her have been provided by Buckingham Palace and it might have to continue doing so until Kate appears or gives an update.