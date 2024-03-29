×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

HEROGIRI Of Man Saves Helpless Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River | WATCH

Viral Video: A man's courageous attempts to free an owl in danger are shown in this particular video.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Certain moments have the ability to unite people through empathy and admiration in a society that can appear divided at times. Just as this recent video demonstrating an incredible gesture of compassion shows, acts of kindness never go unseen and frequently grab our attention. 

A man's courageous attempts to free an owl in danger are shown in this particular video. The bird's wing is seen in the video desperately hanging from a tree branch due to serious entanglement in a wire. In the suspenseful sequences, the man's compassion and resolve are emphasized as he works tirelessly to rescue the owl from its situation. The heartwarming video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Terrified owl was so thankful to the guy who saved his life." In this amazing 56-second video, the man's unwavering commitment to helping the terrified creature is evident as he films the amazing rescue.

Advertisement

Using what appears to be a net, the man approaches the stranded owl in the video with extreme attention and care. He expertly makes a safe haven for the bird inside the net, displaying patience and ability. The owl, looking very calm, settles inside and appears to be aware of the assistance being provided. The rescuer expertly applies fire to burn away the tangled wire while the owl carefully perches inside the net. The owl doesn't lose patience in the slightest. After being set free, the guy tenderly caresses the bird, creating a bond of appreciation and trust.

Advertisement
Viral: Rescuer expertly applies fire to burn away the tangled wire while the owl carefully perches inside the net.

Online viewers were immediately moved by the video's emotional impact. Remarks expressing gratitude and admiration for the man's noble deed poured into the comment area. The video's reach grew significantly as it went viral. It quickly amassed an incredible 1.5 million views, along with 27,000 likes and 2.8 thousand retweets. The widely shared video serves as a potent reminder that even seemingly insignificant deeds of kindness can have a significant positive influence on other people.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

a few seconds ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

2 minutes ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

3 minutes ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

6 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

10 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

12 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

15 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

15 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

18 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

26 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

26 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

32 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

40 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo