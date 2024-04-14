Advertisement

Sydney, Australia: In the aftermath of a stabbing attack at Sydney's Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, social media quickly was flooded with a video showing the heroic act of a man who reportedly saved hundreds of lives by intervening and blocking the attackers. The footage captured the man standing firm on an escalator, thwarting the attackers who had already stabbed several people inside Sydney mall.

His act of bravery has earned the individual widespread praise and admiration, with many hailing him as a real-life superhero. “This man is an actual superhero. He saved hundreds of lives by blocking attackers who had already hurt multiple people at Sydney's Westfield Bondi Junction mall. Unfortunately, reports say that some people lost their lives”, an X user said while sharing the video. Watch below.

Sydney Mall Attack: 5 Points Cheatsheet

Local media sources have reported that six people have been killed in the incident. However, officials have not yet released an official statement. Among those injured are a mother and her infant, both receiving medical attention for stab wounds. "People are urged to avoid the area. Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details", New South Wales Police said in a statement. Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one witness said. In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders." The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.