'Hey, STUPID Trump': Iran Mocks US President's 'Big Mouth', Writes Message On Missile Before Launch | VIDEO

Tehran: Iranian state media has released a video showing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) writing messages for United States of America President Donald Trump on missiles before launching them on its enemy. This comes as the Middle East war between US-Israel and Iran has been raging since more than one month, with no signs of de-escalation in the near future.

‘HORMUZ GUYS'

The message written on the missile read, "Hey, STUPID Trump, The Strait of HORMUZ is a bigger piece than your mouth…Your own strait is also in the hands of Epstein and little BB…Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The message was signed, "Hormuz Guys".

The message referenced to late American financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, who was an acquaintance of Donald Trump. The duo were seen together at several high-profile private parties. The 'BB' in the message is Israel Prime Minister Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu.

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Along with the mockery of Trump, the message by IRGC members also contained a caricature of the US President on the ballistic missile. The satirical picture showed Trump sitting on a bed between Epstein and Netanyahu, both of whom sat close to the US President, holding his hands.

‘CRIMINAL GANG IN THE WHITE HOUSE'

In another message, IRGC members thanked everyone who condemned the war including Americans.

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The message read, “Thank you to all those who, even in America itself, condemn the war waged by the CRIMINAL GANG IN THE WHITE HOUSE against people of IRAN. Because this gang continuously assaults our homeland, our citizens, and Iranian interests, we are compelled to expel American military forces to defend our people and secure the future of our children. Their choice is war and crime; our duty is justice and protection."

The message was singed, “THE CIVILIZED NATION OF IRAN”.