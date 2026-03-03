Updated 3 March 2026 at 12:41 IST
Hezbollah’s Role in the Iran–Israel–US War – The Story Behind Its Involvement
Hezbollah has stepped into the Iran–Israel–US war, striking Israel in defense of Tehran and escalating conflict in Lebanon. This feature explains its origins, leadership, military power, and why it remains central to the region’s wars.
- World News
- 3 min read
The war in the Middle East has widened beyond Iran’s borders. What began as Israeli and US airstrikes against Iran has now drawn in Hezbollah, the Lebanese group long tied to Tehran. In last two days, Hezbollah has stepped up attacks on Israel, including drone strikes on the Ramat David Airbase, saying its actions are retaliation for Israeli raids in Beirut that killed civilians. Israel responded with heavy bombardments in Lebanon, opening a dangerous northern front.
Hezbollah’s involvement escalated after the Gaza war in October 2023. In solidarity with Hamas, it began firing rockets across the border into Israel. By late 2024, the conflict had spiralled- Israel launched wide-ranging airstrikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, saying it wanted civilians displaced by Hezbollah rocket fire to return home safely. The fighting left Hezbollah weakened, with thousands of Lebanese killed and more than a million displaced.
What is Hezbollah?
Hezbollah - Arabic for “Party of God” -was born in 1982 during Lebanon’s civil war, emerging from Shiite militias resisting Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon. Officially announced in 1985, it called for an Islamic government in Lebanon and declared that its struggle with Israel would only end when Israel ceased to exist.
Over time, Hezbollah grew into both a political party and a militant force. It holds seats in Lebanon’s parliament, runs schools and hospitals, and operates its own media outlets. Yet it has also remained a powerful armed group, refusing to disarm even after Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.
Advertisement
Leadership and Influence
For decades, Hezbollah was led by Hassan Nasrallah, a cleric revered by supporters and closely linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Nasrallah transformed Hezbollah into a political force as well as a military one, though he avoided public appearances for years to escape Israeli targeting. He was killed in 2024, and his deputy, Naim Qassem, now leads the group.
Before the latest war, Hezbollah was considered one of the most heavily armed non-state forces in the world. It claimed 100,000 fighters, though independent estimates put the number between 20,000 and 50,000. Its arsenal included up to 200,000 rockets and missiles, ranging from small artillery rockets to guided missiles capable of striking deep inside Israel. Much of this infrastructure has since been destroyed, but Hezbollah remains a significant military actor.
Advertisement
Support and Backing
Hezbollah’s strongest supporter is Iran, which provides funding, weapons, and training. Syria has also played a role, serving as a transit point for arms. Hezbollah is part of Iran’s “axis of resistance,” alongside militias in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.
Political Standing in Lebanon
Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon has shifted since the war. In January 2025, Joseph Aoun, the army chief, was elected president despite Hezbollah preferring another candidate. The new government excluded Hezbollah from the cabinet, though its ally Amal retained some seats. While Hezbollah still has grassroots support among Lebanon’s Shiite community, many Lebanese blame it for dragging the country into devastating conflict.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 12:41 IST