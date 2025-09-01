‘Highly Appreciate Efforts of India, China in Resolving Ukraine Crisis’: Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Mention At SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday underscored the importance of collective global efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis, praising both India and China for their diplomatic initiatives.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, he urged the United States to align itself with peace efforts and avoid actions that deepen conflict.

Appreciates India and China’s Mediation Efforts

“In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said while addressing the SCO forum. He stressed that Moscow values the constructive role played by Beijing and New Delhi in advancing dialogue.

‘Open Path to Peace’

Putin also referenced his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Alaska Summit in August, noting that the understandings reached there could pave the way toward resolving the conflict.

“I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russia–U.S. meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal,” he said.

NATO at the Core of the Crisis

The Russian leader reiterated his stance on the origins of the war, saying the crisis stemmed not from Moscow’s “invasion” but from a “coup d'état in Kyiv,” which he claimed was backed by Ukraine’s Western allies. “Attempts by the West to drag Ukraine into NATO are one of the causes of the crisis in the country,” Putin declared.

Multipolar World and Security Balance

Emphasising the need for a multipolar world order, Putin stressed that “no country should ensure its security at the expense of another.” He called for addressing the root causes of the conflict and restoring a security balance in Ukraine.

Urges Washington’s Cooperation