'Highly Volatile Situation': MEA Warns Indian Nationals of Heightened Risks on Black Sea Vessels After Loss of 5 Lives

New Delhi: The Government of India has issued a fresh security advisory cautioning Indian nationals against taking up employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea region, citing a sharp rise in attacks amid the ongoing conflict.

The advisory highlights that commercial shipping in the Black Sea and adjoining waters continues to face “significant security risks,” including missile and drone strikes. Incidents targeting merchant vessels have increased since April 2026, resulting in the tragic death of five Indian seafarers.

Indian nationals planning to join vessels in the conflict-affected area have been urged to “carefully assess the prevailing security risks” before accepting assignments. Those who decide to proceed are advised to exercise “utmost caution” and follow strict safety protocols.

Key precautions outlined in the advisory include:

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Obtaining complete details from employers, recruitment agencies, and ship operators regarding the vessel’s route, ports of call, security measures, insurance coverage, and emergency response plans. Employment contracts must meet international maritime standards and include adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation.

Keeping family members informed of travel itineraries and maintaining regular communication.

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Closely monitoring advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and complying with safety instructions from vessel operators and coastal authorities. The government specifically referenced the latest DGMA Security Advisory issued on 23 July 2026.

Indian seafarers requiring consular assistance have been directed to contact the nearest Indian diplomatic mission. Emergency contact numbers provided are:

Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414

Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958

The advisory comes as the security environment in the Black Sea remains highly volatile, with commercial shipping increasingly caught in the crossfire of the regional conflict.