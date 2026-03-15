'Hilarious!': Iran Speaker Ridicules Trump’s Victory Boast, Says '9 Times In 2 Weeks...'

Tehran: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has mocked US President Donald Trump for falsely boasting that America has defeated Tehran in the ongoing war, which has been waging for the past two weeks.

Ghalibaf laughed off at a breaking news posted on X about Trump's latest boast. The X post read, "BREAKING: President Trump says the U.S. has defeated Iran." Reacting to this, the Iranian Speaker tweeted, “He has claimed he 'defeated' us 9 times in the last two weeks. Hilarious!”

This comes after Trump claimed that America has “totally defeated” Iran in the war. In a post on his Truth Social account, the US President wrote, “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Later, Trump also claimed that the United States of America has “beaten and completely decimated" Iran, militarily, economically and in every other way.

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His comments came after the US military launched a large-scale precision strike on Iran's largest oil hub, Kharg Island. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers and multiple other military sites. US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure.

Following the attack, Trump boasted on social meida, claiming that US military “totally obliterated" every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. “Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," he added.

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