Islamabad: Pakistan’s Hindu Senator, Danesh Kumar Palyani on Tuesday warned against mass forcible conversion of the girls belonging to the Hindu community in the Sindh province leading to a serious human rights crisis in the region. The Pakistani Hindu leader and member of the Senate, Palyani, while raising alarm over the serious human rights crisis in the Sindh province, shared his view on his X handle, alleging that the girls of the Hindu community are being forcibly converted to Islam.

Voicing against the incidents of conversion in the Senate session of Pakistan, Palyani slammed the government for not taking actions against such serious incidents. He said that in Sindh the daughters of “Hindus are not a booty”.

UN Experts expressed disappointment at lack of protection for girls from Pakistan's minority communities

Making accusations against the ruling party, he said that the government is not taking action against influential people involved in such incidents.

“A few dirty eggs and robbers have defamed our beloved motherland Pakistan,” he asserted.

On incidents of conversion in Pakistan, the United Nations (UN) experts have been underlining that forced marriage cannot be justified on religious or cultural grounds, while emphasizing that under international law, consent is irrelevant when the victim is a child under the age of 18 years.

As per ANI, the experts stated, “A woman’s right to choose a spouse and freely enter into marriage is central to her life, dignity, and equality as a human being and must be protected and upheld by law.”

They clearly underline the need for provisions to invalidate, cancel (or dissolve) marriages contracted under pressure, with due consideration for the women and girls concerned, and to ensure access to justice, remedy, protection, and adequate help for victims.

The UN experts on April 11 expressed disappointment at the continuous lack of protection for young women and girls belonging to minority communities in Pakistan.

On Pakistan’s economic condition, the World Bank has stated that nearly 10 million people are at risk of slipping into poverty in Pakistan.

