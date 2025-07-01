Hindu Temple in US, Famous For Hosting Large Holi Celebrations, Faces Repeated Attacks

In the quiet American town of Spanish Fork, Utah, the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple has been rocked by a series of alarming shootings. Over the past few weeks, temple leaders report that 20 to 30 bullets have struck the temple’s intricate structure, leaving bullet holes in windows, walls, and hand-carved arches. The attacks, which temple officials are calling a hate crime, have sparked fear.

A Peaceful Sanctuary Under Attack

The 10,000-square-foot temple, nestled on a 15-acre campus surrounded by peacocks, llamas, and cows, has been a cornerstone of spiritual and cultural life since the early 1990s. Known for hosting the largest Holi celebrations in the Western Hemisphere, the temple attracts thousands of visitors annually for events like yoga and meditation. Its serene setting and open-door policy have made it a beloved sanctuary for people of all backgrounds.

The most recent incident occurred early on June 28, when temple volunteer Krishna Presthaya Dasi was jolted awake by the sound of gunfire. “I was woken up… I heard the gunshots, I counted them—13 of them—and then I looked at my watch,” she told KUTV, describing the chilling moment.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle pulling up to the temple’s gates, with flashes of gunfire lighting up the night. The attacks, which occurred over at least three separate nights, have left visible scars on the temple’s ornate architecture.

Vai Warden, the temple’s board president and co-founder, expressed heartbreak over the violence. “It has to be [a hate crime]. Even if it’s just teenagers, it’s still hatred—because of the repetition, because of the planning,” Warden told local media. “We’ve been here for over 20 years, and this is the first time we’ve faced any aggression.”

The temple’s leadership initially mistook the first incident on June 18 for fireworks when a loud bang and smoke were noticed near the temple’s radio station. It wasn’t until June 27, when bullet holes were discovered, that the severity of the situation became clear.

Investigation and Community Response

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incidents, which they initially described as vandalism but are now probing as potential hate crimes. Detectives have collected nearly 30 shell casings from the road outside the temple’s security fence and are reviewing surveillance footage showing a pickup truck parked suspiciously during one of the attacks. Despite the footage, no suspects have been identified, and the sheriff’s office is appealing to the public for help.

The temple has responded swiftly to bolster security. Nightly guards have been stationed, and additional cameras, lighting, and taller fencing are being installed. The temple is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The broader community has rallied in support. According to ISCKON News, Monica Bambrough, Assistant Director for the Mount Nebo Communication Council for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, condemned the attacks, stating, “We were saddened to hear the news of the recent violent attacks upon our friends at the Spanish Fork Krishna Temple. These senseless acts have no place in our communities.”

“We are grateful for their presence and their teachings of peace in our community and will continue to foster relationships of love, kindness, service, understanding, and acceptance, and to have open dialogue with them and invite others to do the same," she added. Other LDS leaders have visited the temple to offer solidarity.

A Look At The Broader Context

While no motive has been confirmed, temple leaders suspect the attacks may stem from religious intolerance or broader political divisions. “I personally feel there’s an atmosphere these days that’s unfriendly to people who don’t follow the mainstream,” Warden told the Daily Herald. “We try to live simply, peacefully, without violence, envy, or competition—and maybe that’s threatening to some.”