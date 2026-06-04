Historic First: Life-Size Statue of Swami Vivekananda Unveiled in the United States

Seattle: In a landmark celebration of cultural exchange and spiritual heritage, the first-ever life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled yesterday in the heart of downtown Seattle, marking a historic first for the United States.

The impressive bronze monument, depicting the revered Indian philosopher and spiritual leader in his iconic standing posture, now stands prominently at Westlake Square, a bustling public space in the city. It was jointly unveiled on April 11 by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

A Gift Strengthening India-U.S. Ties

The statue was gifted to the City of Seattle by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, the life-size installation is the first of its kind hosted by a U.S. city government. Officials described it as a powerful symbol of the deep cultural and philosophical connections between India and the United States.

Mayor Wilson highlighted Seattle’s commitment to inclusivity during the ceremony, noting that the monument reflects the city’s diverse ethos and reinforces ties with the vibrant Indian community in the Pacific Northwest. The Consul General emphasized Vivekananda’s enduring message of universal brotherhood, harmony, and spiritual strength.

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Echoes of Chicago 1893

The unveiling comes more than 130 years after Swami Vivekananda’s groundbreaking address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he introduced Vedanta philosophy and Indian spirituality to the Western world with his famous opening: “Sisters and brothers of America.”

Seattle’s new monument bridges that historic moment to the present, serving as a lasting tribute to Vivekananda’s vision of “the world is one family.” Community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora gathered for the event, viewing the statue as both a cultural milestone and an inspiration for future generations.

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The installation is expected to become a point of interest for residents and visitors alike, fostering greater awareness of Eastern philosophy and the shared values of tolerance and unity in an increasingly interconnected world.