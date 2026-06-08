Historic Milestone: Dhruv Chhatralia Delivers 450th Bhagavad Gita Talk at UK Parliament

London: In a landmark moment for the Hindu community in the United Kingdom, Dhruv Chhatralia BEM(British Empire Medal) delivered his 450th public talk on the Bhagavad Gita at the House of Commons in the UK Parliament on Wednesday, June 3.

The event was hosted by Bob Blackman, marking the 11th year of his support for Hindu scripture talks led by Dhruv Chhatralia at Parliament. The gathering was attended by Lord Michael Bates, community leaders from eight different religious backgrounds and representatives of more than 25 national Indian organisations.

More than 100 people attended the event, while over 840 people were reportedly on the waiting list, highlighting the significant interest surrounding the historic occasion.

A Journey Through the Bhagavad Gita

The evening began with a recital of Hindu prayers by Dhruv Chhatralia, followed by a presentation of a Bhagavad Gita translation by Professor Radhakrishnan to Lord Michael Bates.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Lord Michael Bates spoke about the significance of the occasion and congratulated the organisers and the wider Indian community on the completion of the 450-talk milestone.

Dhruv Chhatralia Delivers 450th Bhagavad Gita Talk at UK ParliamentDhruv Chhatralia Delivers 450th Bhagavad Gita Talk at UK Parliament

Dhruv Chhatralia then delivered a two-hour discourse on Chapter 2, Verses 7 to 22 of the Bhagavad Gita. The session explored the meaning of the verses through detailed commentary, scientific explanations, practical examples and philosophical discussions aimed at making the scripture accessible to modern audiences, particularly young professionals.

Advertisement

During the talk, he discussed themes including the role of a Guru, the significance of Arjuna's surrender to ShreeKrushna, the meaning of the word "Bharata", the concepts of gatasun and agatasun, patience, dealing with grief, and understanding pleasure and pain. References were also made to principles from economics and physics, alongside stories from the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Recognition for Community Contributions

During the event, Dhruv Chhatralia presented Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP with a copy of The Yoga of Herbs by Dr David Frawley and Dr Vasant Lad. The occasion also recognised Blackman's long-standing efforts in promoting and supporting Hindu traditions in the UK.

The programme further acknowledged the contributions of Riddhi Vyas and 32 Bhagavad Gita teachers who recently completed the organisation's fifth Gita Gnyan Maha Yagna. As part of the recognition, Dhruv Chhatralia presented a Bhagavad Gita translation by Professor Radhakrishnan to Riddhi Vyas.

In her address, Riddhi Vyas reflected on the journey and the efforts of the teaching team in completing the extensive project.

Completion of a Historic 840-Day Global Initiative

The event also celebrated the successful completion of an 840-day Bhagavad Gita outreach initiative. Every day during this period, Riddhi Vyas and 32 Bhagavad Gita teachers shared commentary on all 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita and 140 classes with audiences across the world through Facebook and 33 WhatsApp groups.

Dhruv Chhatralia at the UK Parliament

According to the organisation, the initiative reached more than 340,000 people across 161 countries. Organisers described the achievement as an unprecedented effort in spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita through digital platforms.

The programme highlighted that there had not been a single day without content being shared throughout the 840-day campaign.

Continuing a Legacy of Gita Gnyan Yagnas

The event reflected on the organisation's long journey of Bhagavad Gita education. Its first Gita Gnyan Yagna concluded in 2013 after Dhruv Chhatralia completed what was described as the longest commentary on the Bhagavad Gita in history, spanning more than 3,200 pages and 1.8 million words.

Subsequent Gita Gnyan Maha Yagnas included years of lectures, daily teachings and online outreach programmes, culminating in the latest global initiative completed in 2026.

Organisers noted that over the years the organisation has conducted more than 450 Dharmic talks, created over 750 educational videos totalling more than 1,000 hours of content, and expanded its reach to audiences in 161 countries.

A Historic Evening for Hinduism in the UK

The gathering concluded with acknowledgements to Bob Blackman MP for hosting Bhagavad Gita talks in Parliament for nine years, photographer Rajvi Vaya for documenting the occasion, and volunteers who helped organise the event.

Organisers described the evening as a historic celebration of the Bhagavad Gita's teachings and a significant milestone in their efforts to make Sanatana Dharma accessible to global audiences through education, dialogue and digital outreach.