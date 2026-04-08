Hormuz Control, Lifting Of Sanctions: Breaking Down Iran’s 10 Conditions for 2 Week Peace Deal with Trump | Key Points

New Delhi: The chain of events that averted a global catastrophe unfolded with dramatic speed on Tuesday. It began with President Donald Trump issuing a final ultimatum, threatening to launch devastating strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure and warned that a "whole civilization" was at risk if Tehran did not capitulate by his midnight deadline.

As the clock ticked down to within two hours of the deadline, a diplomatic breakthrough was reached through the mediation of Pakistan. The Trump administration shifted gears, agreeing to review a 10-point proposal submitted by Tehran that addressed sensitive issues like sanctions relief, military withdrawals, and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

This pivot led to the official announcement of a fragile two-week ceasefire, effectively halting all missile and drone attacks in the Middle East. To solidify this temporary peace, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Islamabad will host formal US-Iran negotiations on April 10, aiming to turn the 14-day pause into a permanent diplomatic settlement.

What are Iran's 10 demands?

Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran

Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

Recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights

Lifting of all primary US sanctions

Lifting of all secondary sanctions affecting third-party countries

Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board resolutions

Payment of compensation to Iran for damages

Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon

Ceasefire linked to Hormuz reopening

Safe passage via Hormuz

The acceptance of these demands is tied to a temporary de-escalation agreement. Under the deal, Iran has agreed to allow controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, a critical global oil chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s supply passes.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant Iran would loosen its chokehold on the waterway.

In a post on his social media site, Trump said that he would suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks provided Tehran agreed “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the strait.

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Plan 'workable'?

President Trump said the proposal could form the foundation of a broader peace agreement, adding that “almost all” major issues between the two countries have been addressed in principle.