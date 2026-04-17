Hormuz Crisis Ends? Trump Confirms Iran Pledge to Never Close Strategic Waterway Again

Following the resolution of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump, has issued a series of triumphant statements, confirming that Iran has pledged never to close the strategic waterway again. Describing the development as a brilliant day for the world, the President announced that the strait will no longer be used as a weapon against the international community.

He also confirmed that Iran, will the assistance of the United States, is currently in the process of clearing all sea mines from the area to ensure the safe passage of global shipping.

The President expressed his deep gratitude to regional partners, specifically thanking Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar for what he described as their bravery and vital assistance throughout the ordeal. He also extended praise to the leadership of Pakistan, highlighting the role of its Prime and Field Marshal in the diplomatic process.

In a continued rift with European involvement, the President revealed that he had rejected an offer of assistance from NATO, dismissing the alliance as a "paper tiger" yet again and suggesting their ships should only return if they intended to collect oil.

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While clarifying that this maritime agreement is entirely separate from the ongoing situation in Lebanon, the President expressed a commitment to the country’s future stability.

Amidst the flurry of diplomatic updates, he also took the opportunity to criticise sections of the American media, accusing them of desperately searching for ways to find fault with his administration's handling of the Iranian crisis. He asserted that the successful reopening of the strait should be met with professional recognition rather than continued scepticism asking “Why don’t they just say, at the right time, JOB WELL DONE, MR. PRESIDENT, and start to gain back their credibility?”