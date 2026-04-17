Trump Declares 'Israel Will Not Be Bombing Lebanon Any Longer', Says US Will Deal With Hezbollah In 'Appropriate Manner'

In a major diplomatic shift in the West Asia conflict, US President Donald Trump, in a fresh post on Truth Social have confirmed that Israel will not be bombing Lebanon ‘any longer’. While it is not clear whether this will be valid for the rest of the ceasefire or if he is hinting at a more permanent solution, his post had other important details.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the President declared that the United States is set to take possession of all Iranian nuclear material, which he described as "Nuclear Dust" created by B2 bombers. He also stressed that the transfer would involve no financial payments to Tehran, characterising the agreement as a "no-cost" resolution to the long-standing nuclear threat.

His post also addressed the escalating violence stating that Israel is now prohibited by the United States bombing Lebanon any further. He asserted that "enough is enough," signalling a direct intervention by Washington to enforce an immediate halt to hostilities on that front. While the President clarified that the nuclear arrangement and the Lebanese crisis are distinct issues, he confirmed that his administration intends to manage the Hezbollah situation independently and with appropriate measures.

Also Read: Iran Reopens Hormuz to All Commercial Vehicles But US Blockade Stays