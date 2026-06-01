Hours After Dream Wedding, Indian-Origin Delta Pilot Killed In US Helicopter Crash; Bride Survives

What began as a joyous wedding celebration for a young Indian-origin couple ended in heartbreak when a helicopter carrying them crashed in the US state of Georgia just hours after they exchanged vows.

Dave Fiji, 25, a Delta Air Lines first officer whose family traces its roots to Kerala, was killed along with the helicopter pilot when their Robinson R66 aircraft went down late Friday night near Dawsonville in Dawson County, north of Atlanta. His newlywed wife, Jesni, survived the crash and is recovering in hospital with injuries.

According to local authorities, the helicopter crashed around 10:30 pm shortly after departing from The Revere, a wedding venue near Dawsonville where the couple had celebrated their marriage earlier in the day. The aircraft was reportedly headed to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport as part of a special post-wedding send-off before the couple planned to spend the night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta.

Around 400 guests had attended the wedding, which family members described as “perfect”.

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“We could say it was the perfect wedding. We couldn't ask for anything more,” Dave’s father, George Fiji, told local media. Hours later, however, the celebrations turned into mourning.

Concerns Over Weather Before Take-Off

Family members revealed that worsening weather conditions had raised concerns before the flight.

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According to George Fiji, his son, himself a trained commercial pilot, was uncomfortable flying amid heavy rain, fog and poor visibility.

“Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly,” George Fiji told Atlanta News First.

Despite those concerns, the helicopter eventually took off. Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft may have encountered difficulty amid deteriorating weather conditions before crashing in a remote, densely wooded area southwest of Dawsonville. Investigators are also examining whether the helicopter struck trees before going down. However, no official cause has yet been determined.

Bride Trapped For Hours Under Wreckage

The crash site's rugged terrain complicated rescue efforts.

George Fiji said Jesni remained trapped beneath the wreckage and fallen trees for nearly five to six hours before emergency responders were able to reach her. Rescue teams reportedly had to navigate difficult terrain and dense vegetation to access the site.

Recalling what his daughter-in-law told him after the crash, George Fiji said she regained consciousness under the debris and found her husband lying motionless beside her.

“She woke up and saw him lying on her chest. She herself is a nurse. When she touched him, she called out to him. He was already cold,” he said.

Jesni suffered cuts and bruises but reportedly did not sustain any major fractures. Family members said she remains devastated by the loss but is recovering physically.

Family With Roots In Kerala

Dave Fiji belonged to a Malayali family settled in the Atlanta area. His parents, George and Pheba Fiji, hail from Veettoor near Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district and have long been associated with the local Indian and Christian communities. His father and mother later moved to the US after completing pharmacy studies in Bengaluru and built careers in the healthcare sector.

Jesni's family also has roots in Kerala. Reports identify her as the daughter of Sam and Sheela, originally from Thiruvalla.

Dave, who had dreamt of becoming a pilot since childhood, had gone on to become a first officer with Delta Air Lines. Family members said he met Jesni through church connections nearly a decade ago.

Investigation Underway

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office, fire services and emergency medical teams responded to the crash site on Friday night. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control of the investigation and is expected to examine weather conditions, flight operations, aircraft maintenance records and other factors to determine what caused the crash. A preliminary report is expected soon.