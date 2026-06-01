West Bengal Oath Ceremony Underway: 35 New Ministers To Join Cabinet

The West Bengal government witnessed a major political moment this morning as the much-anticipated cabinet expansion formally began at Lok Bhavan. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, flanked by Governor R.N. Ravi, presided over the swearing-in of 35 new ministers, significantly increasing the strength of the Council of Ministers to 40.

The ceremony, which commenced at 11 a.m., marks the first full-scale expansion of the newly elected Nationalist State Government. The induction includes 13 Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State with independent charge, and 19 Ministers of State.

Among the prominent names taking oath are Dipak Barman (Falakata), Tapas Roy (Maniktala), Dr. Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri), Arjun Singh (Noapara), Swapan Dasgupta (Rashbehari), and Dr. Kalyan Chakraborty (Khardah). Their inclusion signals a deliberate attempt to balance regional representation and political heft within the new administration.

The expansion comes on the heels of two significant cabinet decisions last week - the formation of commissions to probe institutional corruption and to address atrocities against women. Both bodies, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judges, are slated to begin work from June 1, underscoring the government’s stated commitment to transparency and citizen rights.

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Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Chief Minister Adhikari reaffirmed his government’s pledge to “fulfill the aspirations of the people of West Bengal,” framing the expansion as a step toward strengthening governance and accountability.

With the oath ceremony now underway, the political landscape of West Bengal enters a new phase, one that will test the ability of this expanded cabinet to deliver on promises of reform and public welfare.