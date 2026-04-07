Human Rings, Kids On Warfield: How Iran Is Planning To Defend Itself From Trump's Wrath As 'Hell' Deadline Closes In

Tehran: Iran has shown a tough stand against mounting threats by US President Donald Trump to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz. With the countdown of Trump's deadline to "rain all hell" on Iran ending today, Tehran has stressed that it will not hold back and continue to defend the country and launch fresh strikes on its Gulf neighbours and US-linked ships.

Human Rings

Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth urged Iranian youth, including students and athletes, to gather near key power infrastructure and form human chains to defend the country's assets as part of the 'Human Chain of Iran’s Youth for a Bright Future' campaign.

Iran's Deputy Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Alireza Rahimi said, “This action has been formed at the suggestion of the youth themselves. A number of university youth, young artists, and youth organisations proposed that we form a human ring or human chain around the country's power plants.”

Many Iranians have started gathering around key power plants.

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Kids On Warfield?

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have urged parents to send their kids "right at the heart of the battlefield".

In a statement, General Hossein Yekta said, "Moms, dads, take your kids hands and go out on streets...Do you want your kid to become a real man? Let him feel like a hero standing right at the heart of the battlefield. Moms, dads, at night, send your kids to man checkpoints. They become men."

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14 Million Iranians Ready To Die

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that more than 14 million Iranians have declared their willingness to “sacrifice their lives” to defend the country. “More than 14 million brave Iranians have so far declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I have also sacrificed my life for Iran, I am and I will continue to do so,” he wrote on X.

Trump's ‘Hell’ Deadline

US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran saying that Tehran has just 48 hours to either “make a deal” or “open up” the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has issued another threat to Tehran today, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

He added, “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”