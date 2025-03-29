Houston University in US Defends Course on Hinduism: What's the Controversy?

A massive controversy has emerged over a course on Hindu Religion offered by the University of Houston. An Indian American student and activist, Vasant Bhatt, has raised concerns, accusing the university of promoting Hinduphobia and misrepresenting India’s political landscape.

As per reports, the university has acknowledged these concerns and is currently reviewing them. The course, titled "Lived Hindu Religion," is conducted online, featuring weekly video lectures by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey.

University Of Houston Defends Academic Freedom:

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding its "Lived Hindu Religion" course, the University of Houston (UH) has defended its content, stating that the course is based on academic religious studies and follows established scholarly frameworks.

The university clarified that terms like "fundamentalism" are used in an academic context to explore the evolution of religions, rather than to express judgment or bias.

This response comes after a student raised concerns over the course material.

"The University of Houston (UH) values academic freedom, which includes allowing faculty to explore complex and sometimes challenging topics in their teaching. While UH does not typically review individual lectures, the university maintains oversight of the curriculum to ensure it meets established academic and pedagogical standards," the university said in a statement.

What is the Controversy?

The controversy is over the University of Houston's Lived Hindu Religion course, which is offered to students online. The course features weekly video lectures by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey, as reported by multiple media sources.

Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the university and a Hindu-American activist, has formally raised concerns about the course. He has lodged a complaint with the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, under which the course is offered.

According to the student, Professor Ullrey reportedly said that Hinduism was not an “ancient, lived tradition”, but a “political tool” weaponised by “Hindu nationalists, and a system of oppression against minorities.”

According to reports, Vasant Bhatt shared a quote from the course syllabus, which claims that the term ‘Hindu’ is a relatively recent term and does not appear in ancient scriptures.