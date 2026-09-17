Houthis Release Video of Saudi F-15 Jet Being Shot and Its Wreckage in Flames Over Marib

New Delhi: Yemen's Houthi rebels have released a video claiming to show the shooting down of a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib province, followed by footage of what the group says is the aircraft's wreckage at a desert crash site.

The four-minute video, released by Houthi military media on Wednesday, shows what appears to be a fighter jet being targeted before cutting to scenes of a large fire and thick smoke rising from the ground at night. Later footage shows Houthi fighters near scattered and charred aircraft debris in a rocky desert area.

One of the pieces shown in the video appears to be a vertical stabiliser carrying markings consistent with the Saudi flag. Other shots show large sections of what the Houthis claim are parts of the downed F-15, with armed fighters standing around the wreckage.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the aircraft was shot down while conducting what he described as "hostile operations" over Marib. According to the Houthi account, the fighter was targeted with a locally manufactured missile.

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Saree also claimed that Saudi warplanes had carried out more than 450 strikes against Houthi positions across several Yemeni provinces during the week. He said the alleged shootdown came in response to what the Houthis described as Saudi military operations against Yemen.

The Houthi military spokesman further claimed that Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets later attempted to search for the wreckage of the downed aircraft. He said Houthi forces intercepted the formations using locally manufactured missiles and forced the aircraft to withdraw.

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However, the claim of the F-15 being shot down has not been independently verified. Saudi Arabia has not officially confirmed the loss of an F-15, and there was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi government or the Saudi-led coalition regarding the reported incident.

The video comes amid a fresh escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The latest confrontation has unfolded alongside heightened regional tensions and renewed Houthi attacks.

Saudi authorities have also accused the Houthis of attempting to target Mecca. Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered the holy city's restricted airspace.

The Saudi-led coalition described the alleged attempt as a security threat to the holy sites and said the safety of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims remained a "red line".

The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca, calling the Saudi allegation false. Saree said the group's operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military targets rather than the holy sites.