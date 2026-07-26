How Embarrassing! Canada Lawmaker Reads AI Chatbot Prompt While Giving Speech In Legislature

Ottawa: A Canadian lawmaker faced an embarrassing moment in the Legislature as he ended up reading the prompt he had apparently given to an AI chatbot to frame his Parliamentary speech.

Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Kings Centre in New Brunswick, delivered a speech in the legislature concerning government advocacy offices. While reading his prepared remarks, he made a major goof-up.

"Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters," Oliver said, before reading out aloud the AI prompt.

Oliver stated to the room, "Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points," before seamlessly moving on to the next line as if nothing had happened.

Advertisement

A video of the blunder made its way onto social media platforms like Reddit and X, where it quickly went viral. Online users reacted with mockery and criticism over the lack of basic preparation by the politician.

Calling for Bill Oliver's resignation, a Reddit user said, "What a complete and utter disgrace. A prime example of incompetence manifest." Another said, “0 critical thinking skill.” A comment read, "And this dude gets paid with tax dollars? This guy needed to resign yesterday."

Advertisement

A netizen exclaimed, How embarrassing!"