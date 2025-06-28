‘No More Money’: Trump Calls for Immediate Passage of ‘No Tax Dollars for Riots’ Law

New Delhi: Donald Trump has gone on a raging rant, calling on his administration to pass “NO TAX DOLLARS FOR RIOTS” legislation. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “CONGRESSMAN KEVIN KILEY’S, “NO TAX DOLLARS FOR RIOTS” legislation, should be passed immediately.”

Trump added, "I am hereby instructing my Administration not to pay ANY money to these radicalized groups, regardless of the legislation. They get paid to incite riots, burn down or destroy a city, then come back to the trough to get money to help rebuild it. NO MORE MONEY!!!"

Kevin Kiley Pushes Bill to Block Public Funding to “Riot-Organising Nonprofits”

It comes after Republican congressman Kevin Kiley led a House floor debate yesterday (June 27) to condemn the violent, anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The House went on to pass a resolution condemning the riots, while every Republican voted in favour, but only seven Democrats did as well. “This should not be a partisan issue,” Rep. Kiley said. “Attacks on officers and other acts of violence are reprehensible and should be universally condemned. That is not how we settle political differences in this country. I am grateful for all of our officers at the local, state, and federal level for restoring order to LA and for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Posting on X, Kiley said: "I am introducing the No Tax Dollars for Riots Act, legislation to deny public funding and tax-exempt status to 'nonprofits' that organize riots. The group known as CHIRLA played a central role in the chaos in LA after receiving over $34 million in public funding."

What Led to This Decision: Riots Erupt in LA After Crackdown on Illegal Migrants

Earlier this month clashes between protesters and law enforcement led Donald Trump to "bring in the troops" while calling for anyone wearing a face mask in Los Angeles to be arrested.