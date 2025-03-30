How Myanmar’s Civil War Is Making Earthquake Relief Even Harder

Bangkok: The Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar has been plagued by wars and natural disasters since it became independent from Britain in 1948, when it was still called Burma.

Relief efforts for Friday’s devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake have been significantly complicated due to the country’s ongoing civil war, which has raged since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021. The war has displaced more than 3 million people and restricted access to humanitarian aid, further worsening the crisis.

In a rare move, the main resistance movement against the military government has announced a two-week unilateral ceasefire in quake-affected areas. The ceasefire, starting Sunday, aims to facilitate relief efforts. However, the military junta has not yet responded, raising concerns about the smooth distribution of aid.

Critics have repeatedly accused the military of weaponizing aid, blocking food and medical supplies to resistance-held areas while prioritizing regions under its control. Humanitarian organizations fear that the junta might again restrict foreign relief efforts, as it did during previous disasters.

Who are the protagonists in Myanmar’s armed conflict?

Myanmar’s military, which has ruled the country for most of its post-independence history, staged a coup in 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy leaders. The military’s violent crackdown on peaceful protests triggered a nationwide armed resistance, led by the National Unity Government (NUG) and its armed wing, the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, the PDF and allied ethnic armed groups have taken control of large swathes of territory, especially in ethnic minority regions. Many of these groups have long fought for greater autonomy and have built independent military structures over the years.

The National Unity Government, which operates from hiding, claims legitimacy as a government-in-exile, formed by lawmakers elected in Myanmar’s last democratic elections. Its military wing, the PDF, consists of local defense units that rely on guerrilla warfare. The resistance has been highly effective, with some ethnic groups even developing their own weapons to counter the army’s advantage.

What exactly has the resistance proposed?

On Saturday, the National Unity Government (NUG) announced a two-week ceasefire in earthquake-affected areas, beginning on Sunday. The resistance said it would pause offensive operations but retain the right to self-defense if attacked by the military.

The NUG also stated that it would cooperate with the United Nations and international NGOs to ensure secure transportation, rescue operations, and medical aid in areas under its control. Additionally, it offered to send medical professionals aligned with the resistance into military-controlled zones, provided their safety was guaranteed.

What is the significance of the resistance’s announcement?

While the PDF rarely launches large-scale offensives, its ceasefire is largely symbolic. However, it allows the resistance to take the moral high ground and build international pressure for unrestricted aid distribution.

Meanwhile, the military government has solicited foreign assistance—a rare move. However, its critics remain skeptical, fearing that aid will be used as a tool of control, rather than reaching those most in need.

The junta’s track record on disaster relief has been highly controversial.

In 2008, after Cyclone Nargis killed over 100,000 people, the military initially blocked foreign aid and placed strict restrictions on relief efforts.

In 2023, after Cyclone Mocha devastated Myanmar’s coast, the junta’s response was slow and inadequate, with independent reports suggesting more than 400 deaths, while the official toll remained at 145.

Can disaster relief efforts help restore peace?

In some conflict-ridden regions, natural disasters have played a role in peacebuilding. After the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, reconstruction efforts helped end decades of conflict in Indonesia’s Aceh province.