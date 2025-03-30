Outage Strikes X: Users Left Frustrated Amidst ‘Wheel Of Death’ Endlessly Spinning Globally

Thousands of users have reported difficulties accessing Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, with many encountering error messages while trying to scroll through their newsfeeds. The issues, which began on Sunday morning, were reportedly still ongoing, with users experiencing intermittent problems and the infamous "wheel of death" spinning endlessly. According to reports on DownDetector, over 2000 users have been affected by the outage, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

As per reports, when attempting to access the site, users were met with a cryptic message: "Something went wrong. Try reloading." A "retry" button offered little solace, as the problems persisted. The outage has left many users wondering if the platform's infrastructure is capable of handling the demands of its vast user base.

The majority of reported issues on X were related to the application itself, accounting for a substantial 51% of all problems. The data suggested that users were experiencing difficulties with the app's functionality, user interface, or overall performance. The difficulties with the website comprised 29% of the complaints, indicating that users are also experiencing issues with accessing or using the website. The server connection issues made up the remaining 20% of the reported problems, pointing at a broad spectrum of technical challenges faced by users.

Following the major outage, one disgruntled user couldn't help but comment on the irony of the situation, saying, "It's gone again. Musk is such a genius businessperson! He can't help but crash TwiX and blow up rockets." The user was referencing the recent issues with SpaceX's Starship rocket, which has experienced a series of setbacks, including explosions during test flights.

The X outage has major implications for users, businesses, and the platform's reputation. As a major social media platform, X plays a critical role in shaping public discourse and facilitating communication. The outage has disrupted this process, leaving users feeling frustrated and disconnected. The incident also raises concerns about the platform's reliability and its ability to handle large volumes of traffic.

X Multiple Outages In 2025

In 2025, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced multiple outages that disrupted millions of users worldwide. The platform faced intermittent service interruptions throughout the day, with reports of issues peaking at over 40,000 globally.

The outages affected major regions, including the US, UK, India, and Canada, leaving users unable to access timelines or post updates. According to Downdetector, 56% of users encountered problems with the app, 33% with the website, and 11% with server connections.

Elon Musk attributed the outages to a "massive cyberattack" involving either a large, coordinated group or a nation-state. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said in a post on X.