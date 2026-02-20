How Will US Supreme Court's Decision On Trump's Emergency Tariffs Impact The Country's Economy

Washington DC: The US economy is expected to face major consequences after the country's Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs. Following the Supreme Court's decision, importers are now expected to demand refunds from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. The payback can potentially cost the American government $175 billion.

The tariffs were imposed in April as part of Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ agenda, which was claimed to address the US trade deficit and protect domestic industries. Trump had invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose the emergency tariffs. However, the Supreme Court has now concluded that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing the tariffs since IEEPA reserved for national emergencies. It stated that the IEEPA does not authorize the US President to impose tariffs.

The decision causes the majority of tariffs imposed on goods since last year as “unlawful”, null and void. Hence, companies that have paid the tariffs can now seek refunds from the Treasury Department. It is reported that more than 1,000 companies have already sued Trump.

Developing…