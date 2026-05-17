'Huge Potential, Not Fully Tapped Yet': Indian Envoy Highlights India-Norway Cooperation Ahead of PM Modi Visit

Oslo: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway, India's Ambassador to Norway Gloria Gangte said the two countries share "huge potential" for deeper cooperation in sectors ranging from maritime and green technology to space and healthcare. Speaking to ANI ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Ambassador Gangte said the India-Nordic Summit comes at a crucial time amid global uncertainty and offers an important platform for political dialogue and strategic cooperation.

She said the current areas of collaboration between India and Norway include maritime industries, shipbuilding, blue economy and clean energy technologies. "The potential is so huge that we have not really tapped all of it. In Norway's strengths, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage is another area which has great potential for collaboration. With India's ambition of Amrit Kaal 2047, it can play a very important role and a complementary role in that," Gangte told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Norway from May 18 to 19 during the fourth leg of his foreign tour. The visit marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Nordic nation in 43 years and is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties. Asked whether any major announcements are expected during the visit, Gangte said several agreements are likely to be signed across sectors, including space, health and maritime cooperation.

"We are expecting agreements, G2G agreements as well as government-to-business and business-to-business agreements that cover a wide range of sectors, particularly in space, health, as well as the maritime sector, and a great number of them on research and collaboration in technology and innovation and clean and green technology," she said.

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During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He will also jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside the Norwegian Prime Minister.

The visit coincides with the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19, where PM Modi will meet leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and increasing global focus on sustainable development. The visit is expected to provide momentum to bilateral trade worth nearly USD 2.73 billion in 2024, while also boosting investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which has invested close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market.