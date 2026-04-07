Human Chains Form Across Iran To Shield Bridges, Power Plants As Clock Ticks On Trump’s 8 PM Deadline | Watch

Ahvaz: With hours left before the clock strikes 8 pm Eastern Time, Iran has gone all out to defend its bridges and power plants from bombing, to the extent of using human chains to shield its vital infrastructure from US military strikes. While it is not confirmed whether the conglomeration across the country is driven by people's sentiments, it highlights the sheer determination with which the country seeks to defend itself.

“Human chain forms on White Bridge in Iran as locals try to shield it from bombing,” RT reported.

The people of Tabriz were also seen organising a protest in front of the city's thermal power plant in light of the ongoing American threats.

Visuals from the country show Iranians gathering up in huge numbers on bridges and power generation stations across the country.

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What Is Iran's Strategy

Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth urged Iranian youth, including students and athletes, to gather near key power infrastructure and form human chains to defend the country's assets as part of the 'Human Chain of Iran’s Youth for a Bright Future' campaign.

“This action has been formed at the suggestion of the youth themselves. A number of university youth, young artists, and youth organisations proposed that we form a human ring or human chain around the country's power plants,” Iran's Deputy Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Alireza Rahimi said.

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14 Million Iranians Willing To Sacrifice Life

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that more than 14 million Iranians have declared their willingness to “sacrifice their lives” to defend the country.

“More than 14 million brave Iranians have so far declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I have also sacrificed my life for Iran, I am and I will continue to do so,” he wrote on X.

Trump's 48-Hour Deadline

In one of his several ultimatums, Donald Trump said that Tehran has just 48 hours to either “make a deal” or “open up” the Strait of Hormuz. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

In yet another warning, Trump said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”