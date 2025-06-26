Human Rights, Women’s Rights Are Excuses, What US Really Wants Is Our Surrender, Says Ayatollah Khamenei

In a speech broadcast on Iranian state television on June 26, 2025, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States of hiding its true intentions behind a series of excuses, claiming that its ultimate goal is Iran’s complete surrender.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which ended with US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities and a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. Khamenei’s comments were a direct response to Trump’s recent social media post demanding Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” a statement that has stirred controversy and drawn sharp rebuke from Tehran.

What exactly did Khamenei claim?

Khamenei, speaking from an undisclosed location, argued that the U.S. has consistently masked its desire for Iran’s capitulation since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which established the current regime.

“They come up with various excuses but at the core they want Iran’s surrender,” he said, pointing to decades of U.S. policies targeting Iran’s human rights record, women’s rights, nuclear enrichment program, and missile development. According to Khamenei, these criticisms are mere pretexts for a deeper agenda aimed at forcing Iran to submit to Western dominance.

Trump's candor revealed true intention of Americans

The Iranian Supreme Leader singled out Trump’s recent rhetoric as a rare moment of candor. “Trump showed the truth, made it clear that Americans will only be satisfied with the surrender and defeat of Iran and nothing else,” Khamenei declared, referencing Trump’s June 17 post on Truth Social. In that post, Trump not only demanded Iran’s surrender but also claimed the U.S. knew the exact location of Khamenei, calling him an “easy target” but adding that he was safe “for now.”

Khamenei dismissed such threats, asserting that demanding a nation’s surrender is both “unacceptable and illogical.” He argued that previous U.S. presidents avoided such blunt language, opting instead for diplomatic phrasing to hide their true intentions. “Previous presidents did not say this, because this is unacceptable,” he said, suggesting Trump’s outspokenness had inadvertently exposed Washington’s long-standing goals.