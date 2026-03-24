Hundreds of Ships Lie Motionless in Strait of Hormuz as Iran War Chokes Key Energy Route | Aerial View Inside

New Delhi: A view from the window seat of a passenger airplane over the Strait of Hormuz showing the vast stretch of blue water dotted with dozens of ships, mostly oil tankers and cargo vessels, appearing as tinny paper-boats stuck amidst the raging turmoil in the region has caught the internet's attention.

On the right edge corner of the frame, a portion of the airplane’s wing can be seen. The ships below look like floating matchsticks at a distance, offering an unique over-the-top view of the Strait of Hormuz, as the world's most critical energy pathway stands still for weeks while the war continues to rage in the Middle East. The calm water visible from the aircraft window contrasts with the tension in the region, especially the countries bordering the strait.

The vessels, likely halted in the middle of the ocean suggests disruption in energy supplies and signals the looming economic uncertainty faced globally. What usually looks like a routine view down from any aircraft at the Strait of Hormuz, seems to be the perfect shot at a time when geography, economy and strategic affairs intersects.

Why The Strait Matters Now

The Strait of Hormuz, now effectively under Iranian control for weeks, has become a central flashpoint after Tehran’s blockade has caused massive disruption to global energy supplies since the crucial corridor is responsible for 20% of global oil and gas trade. Though Trump has signaled towards talks with Iran, there seems to be not thaw visible in site, as Tehran has refuted all reports of negotiations with the US.

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India-Flagged LPG Carriers Safely Transit Via Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely transited from the Strait of Hormuz and are headed towards the South Asian nation.

"LPG carrier Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is due to arrive at the New Mangalore Port, likely in the morning of March 27," he said. Meanwhile, LPG vessel, Jag Vasant, is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is headed towards Kandla, with an estimated arrival date of March 26.