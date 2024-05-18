Advertisement

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Hyderabad was reportedly killed in a road accident in the United States (US). The incident is said to have taken place in North Carolina’s North Charlotte on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the 30-year-old techie, identified as Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj, was killed in the accident.

According to the reports, Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj, a resident of LB Nagar in Hyderabad, lost his life in a tragic incident after surviving a road crash along with his wife and friends.

Family is trying to bring his body back to India

Reports suggest that initially the techie’s car collided with an unattended vehicle on the road, however, all the occupants of the car were saved due to the airbags and they had walked to the side of the road.

Meanwhile, Prudhvi Raj, who wanted to call the police, approached the crashed car to reach for his phone, when an incoming vehicle hit him resulting in his death. He had been working in the US for eight years and had married last year.

The news has shocked the family, which hails from Sangareddy district but settled in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Prudjvi Raj’s father Abbaraju Venkataraman, a retired employee of the electricity department, passed away two years ago. The family and friends were making efforts to bring home the mortal remains.

His friends created a page on social media to help the family.

On the page, it has been mentioned, “Our friend succumbed to the injuries caused by a car accident last night, everything happened in the blink of an eye. We had an initial impact with an unattended vehicle on the highway, causing our airbags to deploy. We made a stop and walked to the side of the road. Meanwhile, to call the police, our friend Prudhvi approached our crashed car to reach for the phone and in the darkness of the night, an incoming vehicle hit him and ran away. While all of this happened, his wife and we (friends) were looking around for him.”

