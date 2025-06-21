‘I Am Alive,’ Says Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Advisor Shamkhani Days After Israel Declared Him Dead

Tehran: On June 13, during the initial wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran, senior Iranian official and advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, was reported dead. However, Iranian state media now claims that Shamkhani is alive and recovering from serious injuries in a hospital.

State-affiliated media outlets, including the IRGC-controlled Fars News Agency and the semi-official Mehr News Agency, have confirmed that Shamkhani survived the strike and remains in stable condition. These are the same outlets that initially reported his death last week amid the Israeli strike.

Ali Shamkhani’s Message to Khamenei

In a statement released by multiple state-affiliated platforms, Shamkhani reportedly sent a message to Khamenei saying: “I am alive and ready to sacrifice myself. The victory is near. The name of Iran will shine in the heights of history as always.”

The message is being circulated widely as part of Iran’s broader wartime media campaign, with officials using it to signal resilience amid losses of other top military leaders.

Shamkhani was declared dead alongside three other high-ranking Iranian military officials IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Emergency Command Head Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

The IRGC confirmed their deaths on Friday, marking a severe blow to Iran’s military leadership.

Who is Ali Shamkhani?

Ali Shamkhani is a veteran military and political figure, formerly Iran’s top security official. He held senior roles in both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defence. More recently, he served as a key adviser in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the U.S., leveraging his longstanding diplomatic ties in Washington and Europe.

Although removed from his top post in 2023 following previous Israeli strikes, Shamkhani continued to maintain a close advisory role to Supreme Leader Khamenei, especially as Iran resumed backchannel talks with the Trump administration.

Current State of the Iran-Israel Conflict

What began as covert operations, cyber sabotage, and drone strikes has now escalated into direct missile exchanges and air raids between Israel and Iran. The conflict has moved into open warfare, with civilian casualties rising on both sides. Cities have been reduced to rubble, and the death toll among military officials and civilians continues to climb.