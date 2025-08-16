'I Am Here to Help You' — Putin's First Words to Trump, Lip Reader Reveals: Reports

Anchorage: A lip reader has disclosed what U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin whispered to one another on the airport tarmac as they met for a high-stakes discussion on ending the war in Ukraine.

In a moment broadcast worldwide, Trump stood waiting on the red carpet for his Russian counterpart to descend the stairs of his aircraft in Alaska, known as the Last Frontier State.

According to reports, the U.S. leader appeared slightly impatient, with the lip reader claiming that the very first word of their exchange was Trump saying, “Finally.”

As the two leaders shook hands, Trump added, “You made it, fantastic to see you and appreciated.”

The lip reader indicated that both Presidents pledged to “help” one another during the cordial greeting.

“Thank you, and you. I am here to help you,” Putin reportedly replied.

Trump responded with a jovial, “I’ll help you.”

Putin then allegedly told Trump he “will bring it to a rest” if asked.

“All they need is to ask,” he said.

“I hope it does,” Trump replied before motioning toward their waiting vehicle and saying, “Come on, let’s get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention. I know this is serious, it’s quite long. What a journey it is.”

Trump then inquired whether the Russian leader wanted “the scoop,” to which Putin replied, “Give me the scoop.”

“It’s cargo fuel,” Trump said in response, though the exact subject of their brief exchange remained unclear.

After arriving at the podium, Trump and Putin shook hands again and posed together for photographs. During this moment, the Russian leader avoided answering journalists’ questions on Ukraine and the killing of civilians.

The two leaders then entered a waiting vehicle together, seen smiling inside as they departed for a separate building where the meeting would take place.

Reporters Bombard Putin With Sharp Questions at Alaska Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin was confronted with an unusually direct media encounter as reporters bombarded him with questions upon his arrival for talks with President Trump on the Ukraine war.

One journalist asked, “When will you stop killing civilians?” prompting Putin to make a gesture suggesting he could not hear. Another reporter pressed him on why Trump should trust his word, while no clear answer was given on whether he would commit to a ceasefire.

Putin appeared briefly unsettled by the barrage of simultaneous questions, as Trump observed quietly.

Known for offering extended remarks at the start of meetings with other world leaders, the U.S. president this time refrained from speaking. When asked by a journalist, “Can you make a deal with him, sir?” Trump gave no reply. Instead, he smiled, leaned toward his interpreter, and whispered something. Neither leader offered opening statements.