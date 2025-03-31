'I Had the Devil in Me': Woman Who Mowed Down Woman and Her 2 Daughters in Brooklyn Claims She Was Possessed

Brooklyn: A tragedy unfolded in Brooklyn when a 35-year-old wigmaker rammed her car into a bunch of people, killing a 32-year-old woman and her two young daughters, aged 5 and 7. As per a report, the accused, who has been arrested, has claimed that she was possessed at the time of the accident.

‘I Had the Devil In Me’: Brooklyn Car Crash Accused Miriam Yarimi's Shocking Claims

Miriam Yarimi, the 35-year-old wigmaker from Brooklyn, who is facing criminal charges for mowing down a woman and her two daughters, has now made shocking claims, defending her actions. As per a New York Post report, Yarimi told sources that what happened was not in her control because she was “possessed” and she “had the devil" in her, at the time of the accident.

Miriam Yarimi Facing Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges

Miriam Yarimi was arrested just hours after the crash on Saturday afternoon and faces three charges each of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, and second-degree assault, along with several other offenses. Authorities stated that Yarimi was driving with a suspended license, and additional charges revealed that she was speeding and failed to yield after stopping at a red light. This resulted in a collision with another vehicle, followed by hitting a family walking in the crosswalk.

Yarimi’s car, bearing the license plate “WIGM8KER,” has accumulated over 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets, leading to fines exceeding $10,000, according to online records.

Brooklyn Car Crash: Woman Mows Down Woman and Her 2 Young Daughters

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch reported that Yarimi’s Audi collided with a Toyota at around 1 pm. Both drivers sustained minor injuries, along with another adult and three children in the Toyota. Yarimi had to be rescued from her flipped vehicle.

The crash pushed the Audi into pedestrians in the crosswalk before the car flipped over. The 35-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 6 and 8, were pronounced dead at the scene, while woman's 4-year-old son was taken to the hospital in critical condition.