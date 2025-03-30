Noida Horror: Speeding Lamborghini Driver’s Shocking Reaction When Confronted After Accident, Asks 'Did Anyone Die?’

Noida: In a shocking case of reckless driving, a Lamborghini driver hit two labourers sitting on the footpath near the M3M project in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening. The high-speed luxury car lost control, crashed into a tree, and came to a halt in the opposite direction of traffic. The accident occurred near Charkha Roundabout Sector 94 under the police station sector-126 area.

The injured, labourers from Chhatisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger.

According to the police, both workers suffered fractures in their legs and hands.

‘Koi Mar Gaya Kya Idhar?’, Says DriverAfter Hitting Labourers

The accused driver named Deepak, was confronted by bystanders at the accident site. In a viral video, an eyewitness angrily questioned him, “Have you learnt too many stunts?” and reminded him of the numerous deaths caused by rash driving in the area.

However, instead of expressing remorse, the driver responded arrogantly, saying, “Koi mar gaya kya idhar?” (Did anyone die here?).

Driver and Car Taken Into Custody

Following the horrific crash, the two injured labourers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The police later confirmed that both were out of danger.

The reckless driver was detained, and the Lamborghini, registered in Puducherry, was seized by the authorities.

Driver Tried to Downplay the Incident

The viral video also showed the accused stepping out of the luxury Lamborghini car as a witness urged people to call the police. Defending himself, the driver claimed, "I only pressed the accelerator lightly." In response, the bystander challenged him, asking, “Did you really press it lightly?”

Police Probe On