Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has made an emotional return to the company's leadership, apologising to employees for his actions and revealing that he has been attending therapy sessions every day.

Describing his first company-wide meeting after returning to the top position as the "hardest company meeting" he had ever faced, Huang acknowledged that his personal conduct had hurt his family, wife and colleagues.

According to reports by Bloomberg and WIRED, Huang addressed Nvidia employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, November 24, at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

During the meeting, he admitted making "very serious personal mistakes" and acknowledged violating the company's code of conduct.

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Jensen Huang Reveals Daily Therapy Sessions

During his address, Huang disclosed that he had been attending therapy sessions every day for approximately 90 minutes. He reportedly said that the sessions had been helping him deal with the situation.

Calling the gathering one of the most difficult moments of his life, Huang also referred to a conversation with his wife as the hardest meeting he had ever experienced.

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He expressed regret over the impact of his actions, telling employees that he had let them down. He also thanked Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, for overseeing the company during his absence.

Why Did Jensen Huang Step Down As Nvidia CEO?

Huang's apology comes after a brief but significant leadership crisis at the world's leading chipmaker.

The company's board had accepted his resignation earlier in November following reports of alleged extramarital relationships and concerns surrounding his personal conduct and transparency.

The reports included allegations involving a subordinate and a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

These claims have also raised questions about potential national security implications.

However, Nvidia's board reinstated Huang on November 23, just 11 days after his departure, following its review of the available information and assurances that his return did not pose a national security threat.

Huang Promises Changes in Leadership Style

Beyond addressing his personal conduct, Huang also acknowledged concerns about his demanding management style.

He admitted that his intense approach had sometimes disempowered employees and said he needed to hold himself to a higher standard.

He reportedly committed to undergoing regular 360-degree performance reviews to receive feedback from people working with him.

Huang also defended the company's code of conduct, stressing that it applied to everyone, including its top leadership.

His return has drawn mixed reactions within the company, with some employees welcoming him back while others continue to question the board's decision.