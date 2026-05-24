‘I Love Prime Minister Modi, He’s My Friend’: Trump Calls Rubio During Live Delhi Event

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance via video during an event in Delhi, taking the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the gathered attendees, Trump openly expressed his admiration for the Indian leader, referring to himself as a "big fan."

The high-profile gathering in the national capital was organized to commemorate the landmark 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A Message of Friendship from the US President

The atmosphere at the venue shifted when Trump appeared live on a massive screen installed for the occasion. Addressing the crowd, he emphasized his close relationship with the Indian Prime Minister.

"... You have to be a representative of our country, Sergio. But I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said.

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White House Invitation Extended to Indian Leader

The virtual appearance followed another major announcement made just a day prior. Sergio, speaking on behalf of President Trump, extended a formal invitation to PM Modi for an upcoming official visit to the White House.

