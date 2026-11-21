Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) indicated that he plans to use his veto power to pressure Democrats into negotiating over legislation in the incoming Congress, while signalling his willingness to work with Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Responding to questions about whether he had plans to meet Jeffries and what bipartisan legislation could be passed in the new Congress, Trump said several Democrats had reached out to him, while highlighting the presidential powers of pardon and veto. "So, I don't want to say who’s called, but various people have called from the Democrats," Trump said during a press briefing. "Any president has two extreme powers," he continued. “One is the power of pardon, and the other is the power of the veto.”

Trump then outlined how he intended to use his veto power in dealing with the incoming Democratic House majority, suggesting that he would reject legislation sent to him until Democrats agreed to negotiate on his terms. "So, they're going to send things my way, and I'm going to veto them. And then they're going to send more things, and I'm going to veto them. And they could go two years and one month because that's what we have, and I'm going to veto them," Trump said.

However, he indicated that he could eventually use the threat of a veto to bring Democrats to the negotiating table and secure agreements on his priorities. "But I think after a month or so, they're going to send things, and I'm going to say, I'm going to veto unless you want to do this and this and this," he added.

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Despite his warning, Trump struck a conciliatory note towards Jeffries, praising the Democratic leader's political acumen and indicating that he was open to working with him if both sides wanted to advance legislation. "Who knew this was going to happen? But I just want to tell you, he's smart, and your new speaker. I guess it's been confirmed, or it soon will be. He's a smart guy. He's a streetwise guy, and he's smart. If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too," Trump said.

Jeffries is now all but certain to lead the House when the new Congress convenes in January. House Democrats have nominated him for the party's top leadership position following their victory in the midterm elections, placing him on course to become the first Black Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

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Democrats voted to back Jeffries approximately two weeks after their midterm election victory, despite opposition from a small group of newly elected lawmakers belonging to the party's far-left wing, who had sought policy commitments in exchange for their support.