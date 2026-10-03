'I'm Hurting, but Care Deeply About E': Musk's Partner Shivon Zilis Confirms Sudden Split, Hopes to Be 'Great Coparents'

Washington DC: Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who shares four children with Elon Musk, has confirmed the sudden end of her romantic relationship with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, saying that the separation came within a week without warning and expressing hope that the two can remain “great friends and co-parents ".

Zilis addressed the relationship update in a post on X on Friday (local time), after public tracking accounts highlighted that Musk had removed her from his following list on X, the social media platform he owns. “It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” Zilis said in the post.

Reflecting on her relationship with Musk, Zilis said she was grateful to have been able to provide him with a sense of understanding, stability and love. “I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul, and how hard he fights for humanity I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide. My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect," her post read.

Zilis also described their home and family as a place of happiness and calm for Musk, contrasting it with what she described as his otherwise “militant existence".“We were always his safe space. A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out),” she said.

Advertisement

“I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly," her post added. Zilis, who is the mother of four of Musk's children, said that despite the loss, she remained grateful for their children and hoped the two could maintain a positive relationship as parents.

“I’ve loved him more than life itself and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life. I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents," she said in her post.

Advertisement