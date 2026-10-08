‘I Settled Eight Wars’: Trump Again Touts His ‘Peace’ Record, Repeats Nobel Prize Claim

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made yet another vocal bid for international recognition, asserting his entitlement to the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize while expressing scepticism over whether the Norwegian Nobel Committee will ultimately select him.

Addressing journalists within the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump noted that the laureate announcement is imminent and implied valid grounds for his candidacy. “It is about that time,” Trump remarked. “But I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump.”

The American leader maintained that his diplomatic interventions have far surpassed the achievements of his predecessors, claiming he successfully resolved eight separate conflicts since assuming office for his second term.

“I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars.”

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The prestigious accolade is scheduled for official declaration on Friday. Acknowledging the probability of being bypassed by the panel, President Trump criticised the institution, stating the committee possessed “a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me.”

“But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I’m not saying that out of scorn, I’m saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody’s never,” he added.

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Directing criticism towards his political opponents, the US President took aim at the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon former US President Barack Obama. “Obama got it, and he didn’t do anything,” Trump stated. “He still doesn’t know what he got it for. He got it when he got elected, right at the beginning, and he had no idea why he got it.”

Furthermore, the President referenced an incident from the preceding year involving Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, who was last year's peace laureate, claiming she presented her medal to him during an Oval Office meeting.

“Last time they gave it to a young lady who’s a fabulous person, and she said she didn’t deserve it, that I deserved it, and she gave it to me,” Trump said. Administration officials have repeatedly credited the President's aggressive trade tactics and economic pressure, including threatened tariffs, for compelling hostile nations towards diplomatic engagement.

Certain involved parties have challenged claims regarding the scope of his diplomatic intervention, noting that armed conflict has since re-erupted across regions including parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the contested Cambodia-Thailand border zone.

Additionally, despite repeatedly boasting of a swift diplomatic resolution to the protracted conflict in Ukraine, the administration has failed to broker a sustainable peace settlement. Ongoing instability in the Middle East, marked by persistent hostilities involving Iran following joint American and Israeli military strikes, further complicates the administration's claims of comprehensive pacification.