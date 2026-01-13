I Take the Responsibility: Goldy Dhillon from Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Carries Out Another Shooting in Canada, Shared Post on Social Media

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is once again in the news for carrying out yet another shooting in Brampton, Canada. Gang member Goldy Dhillon confirmed the news with a social media post that read, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. I am Goldy Dhillon, from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. I take responsibility for the shooting that took place on January 12, 2026, at the house of Jasvir Dhesi at 5 Louvre Circle, Brampton, Ontario L6P 1W2, Canada. This Jasvir Dhesi was supporting our opponents. Anyone who goes against us will meet the same fate. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”

In addition to the post, a video of the shooting has also surfaced online where the attackers can be seen spraying the residence of Dhesi with bullets.

While not much is known about the target of the shooting, Jasvir Dhesi, Dhillon has been a known associate of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has been involved in other high profile shootings including the attack on Kapil Sharma’s cafe last year.

The leader of the gang, Bishnoi, is currently serving a jail sentence in India’s Sabarmati Central Jail, however, the current instance of shooting has once again proved that the crime syndicate under him is not only still operational but is becoming deadlier. This latest shooting in Brampton is part of an escalating series of attacks in Canada that the gang uses to solidify its dominance and intimidate those they perceive as rivals or obstacles to their extortion rackets.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and local Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the shooting.