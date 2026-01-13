'Illegal': Army Chief General Dwivedi's Big Statement On Chinese Activity In Shaksgam Valley

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday reiterated India's territorial stance on the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the 1963 agreement between China and Pakistan regarding the valley is "illegal". This comes after China claimed ownership of the territory.

While addressing an annual press conference in New Delhi, General Dwivedi said, “As far as the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, India considers 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China as illegal.” Regarding the infrastructure work of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the Valley, Dwivedi said, “We don't approve any such activity in the valley…We do not accept it and consider it an illegal action being carried out by the two nations."

The statement comes after Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected India's claim to the Shaksgam Valley, adding, that it is fully justified for China to conduct CPEC infrastructure construction on its "own territory".

The Shaksgam Valley, borders Xinjiang Province of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the north, the Northern Areas of POJK to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokerperson Randhir Jaiswal had also said, “Shaksgam Valley is an Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid. We do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor either, which passes through Indian territory, which is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

