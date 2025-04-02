'I Thought He Was Joking': Hawaiian Doctor's Wife Recalls Moment She realised Husband's Alleged Murder Attempt Was Real

Hawaii: Newly released details in the case of Gerhardt Konig, a 46-year-old anesthesiologist, revealed that he allegedly tried to kill his wife by pushing her toward the edge of a cliff and later attacking her with a rock during a birthday hiking trip in Hawaii last week.

Konig was charged with attempted second-degree murder following the alleged attack on Oahu’s Pali Lookout hiking trail.

The Honolulu grand jury indicted him on Friday, the same day his wife sought and was granted a restraining order against him, barring him from contacting her or their two children, ages 2 and 4.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday was canceled following the indictment.

'Extreme Jealousy'

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Konig and his wife had been married for six years, but their relationship had been strained in recent months.

In December, Konig allegedly accused his wife of having an affair, which led to "extreme jealousy" and his attempts to monitor her communications.

The couple began attending marriage counseling and individual therapy in an effort to repair their marriage.

As part of their efforts to rekindle their relationship, Konig planned a getaway to Oahu to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

On March 23, the couple traveled to the island, leaving their children behind on Maui with family and a nanny.

Horror on the Pali Lookout Trail

On their first full day in Oahu, Konig suggested a hike on the Pali Lookout Trail.

His wife described the trail as having "narrow ridge sections with steep drop-offs on both sides".

During the hike, she grew uneasy and wanted to turn back. Konig, however, insisted on continuing and encouraged her to follow.

As they stopped to take pictures, Konig suggested taking a selfie near the cliff's edge. His wife refused.

‘Get Back Over There! I’m So Sick of You!’

That’s when, according to the petition, Konig’s demeanor changed. He grabbed her by the upper arms and screamed, "Get back over there! I’m so f---ing sick of you!" before trying to push her toward the cliff’s edge.

"At first, I thought he was joking, but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff," she recalled.

She pleaded for her life, but Konig allegedly got on top of her, beat her with a rock, and tried to inject her with two unknown syringes.

Desperate to escape, she grabbed one of the syringes and bit his arm in self-defense.

Konig Fled Into Woods

Two nearby hikers witnessed the attack and intervened, helping Konig’s wife to safety while Konig fled into the woods.

Authorities launched an hourslong manhunt and later arrested Konig near Pali Highway.

According to court documents, Konig then called his adult son, her stepson, and confessed, saying he "just tried to kill [his wife] but she got away" and that he planned to kill himself by jumping off a cliff.

Konig’s Wife Expressed Deep Fear For Her Safety

Following the attack, Konig’s wife expressed deep fear for her safety.

"I am fearful that if Gerhardt is released from custody, he will return to Maui and attempt to harm or kill me, as well as harm or kill our children or other family members," she said in her petition for a restraining order.

A judge granted the request, barring Konig from contacting his wife and children.

Konig Suspended From Medical Work

Konig had obtained his Hawaiian medical license in September 2022, and as of Tuesday, it remained "valid and in good standing" according to the state's professional vocational licensing website.

However, a Maui Health representative confirmed that Konig had been suspended from his work at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he was employed as an independent contractor.

"Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation.

Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate," the hospital said in a statement.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Honolulu prosecutors have not yet commented on the case.

An attorney representing Konig’s wife stated that she "is focusing on her recovery at home in Maui with the support of her family" and requested that the media and public respect her privacy during this difficult time.

Neither Konig’s attorneys nor his wife’s legal representatives responded to requests for comment on the restraining order.