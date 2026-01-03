Updated 3 January 2026 at 20:11 IST
'I Watched It Like A TV Show!': Trump Says He Watched Venezuela Airstrikes Live From Mar-a-Lago Resort
United States President Donald Trump has stated that he watched the late-night airstrikes on Venezuela live from Mar-a-Lago resort.
Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump, in a phone interview with US media, stated that he watched the late-night US airstrikes on Venezuela live from Mar-a-Lago resort, claiming American forces carried out an unprecedented operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 3 January 2026 at 20:07 IST