  • 'I Watched It Like A TV Show!': Trump Says He Watched Venezuela Airstrikes Live From Mar-a-Lago Resort

Updated 3 January 2026 at 20:11 IST

United States President Donald Trump has stated that he watched the late-night airstrikes on Venezuela live from Mar-a-Lago resort.

Nidhi Sinha
'I Watched It Like A TV Show!': Trump Says He Watched Venezuela Airstrikes Live From Mar-a-Lago Resort | Image: Republic

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump, in a phone interview with US media, stated that he watched the late-night US airstrikes on Venezuela live from Mar-a-Lago resort, claiming American forces carried out an unprecedented operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Published On: 3 January 2026 at 20:07 IST